BDF Gestion Purchases Shares of 19,110 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.03. 974,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,766. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

