BDF Gestion Purchases Shares of 34,022 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its position in Datadog by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in Datadog by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

