BDF Gestion Takes $10.02 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.