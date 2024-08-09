BDF Gestion Takes $14.28 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of BDF Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,502,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,275,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. 26,408,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,617,418. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $299.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.