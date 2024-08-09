BDF Gestion Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 6,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.3% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,242 shares of company stock worth $2,168,470. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.