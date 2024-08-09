Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 950 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 950 ($12.14) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.46) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.84) to GBX 870 ($11.12) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.46) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.63) to GBX 920 ($11.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 943 ($12.05).

Shares of Beazley stock traded up GBX 16.92 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 722.42 ($9.23). 2,660,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,249. The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 730.50 ($9.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 672.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 649.20.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

