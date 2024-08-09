BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.76. 317,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $219.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004 over the last three months. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

