BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12, Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.99. 114,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day moving average is $155.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.59. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $219.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.05.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

