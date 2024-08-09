Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,679.39

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,679.39 ($34.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,732 ($34.91). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,704 ($34.56), with a volume of 170,582 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.50) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.65) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,526.67, a P/E/G ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,682.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,679.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

