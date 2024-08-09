Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,679.39

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,679.39 ($34.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,732 ($34.91). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,704 ($34.56), with a volume of 170,582 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.50) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.65) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
