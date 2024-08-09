Benchmark Boosts Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $240.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

NVMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 65,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. Nova has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $247.21.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nova will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

