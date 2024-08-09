Benchmark Lowers PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance
MYPS opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.
Further Reading
