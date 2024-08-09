Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 169,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $589.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.66 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,071.7% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

