BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Trading Down 0.5%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.40 and last traded at C$21.44. 68,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 48,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.54.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.62.

