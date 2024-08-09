B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.945-$1.970 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 528,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $642.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised B&G Foods to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

