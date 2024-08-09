Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 565,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,285. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

