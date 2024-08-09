Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

