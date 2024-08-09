Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.
Bio-Techne Price Performance
TECH stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $85.57.
Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on TECH
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Techne
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.