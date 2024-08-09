BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.22

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 47024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $313,281 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 105,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 240,001 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 133,439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 249.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 161,879.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 131,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

