Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Announces Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Bioventus updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.420 EPS.

Bioventus Stock Performance

BVS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,525. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $601.66 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $51,349.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,865.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,865.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

