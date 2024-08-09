Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $557.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.8 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BVS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Price Performance

BVS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bioventus

In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $472,865.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

