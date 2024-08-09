BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BTAI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 1,111,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611 over the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

