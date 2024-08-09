Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.63.

Bird Construction Stock Up 2.0 %

BDT traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.06. 90,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,925. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$9.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

