Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 6.5%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.89. 593,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,805,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $893.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

