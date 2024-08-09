Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.75

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.57, with a volume of 27015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

BDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

