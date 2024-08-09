BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Stock Holdings Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

