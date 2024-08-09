BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $90,722.89 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,309,162 shares in the company, valued at $370,931,576.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $842,714.20.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,192,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.