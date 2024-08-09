BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $90,722.89 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,309,162 shares in the company, valued at $370,931,576.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.
- On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.
- On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.
- On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $842,714.20.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
BIGZ stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,192,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
