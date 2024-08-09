BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 85.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 41,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $777.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

