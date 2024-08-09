BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 636,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,898. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.77.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053,151 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 468,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,963,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 284,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 171.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.