BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Zacks reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.
BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 636,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.49.
BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.58%.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
