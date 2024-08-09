BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Zacks reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 636,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TCPC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Our Latest Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.