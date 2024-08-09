BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,614. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.