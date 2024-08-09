Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Blackstone by 4.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $130.93. 1,415,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.