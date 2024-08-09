Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.09

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 4835125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

Blend Labs Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $953.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $46,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

