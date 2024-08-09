Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLNK. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.07.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 8,632,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,917. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 63.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Blink Charging by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 55,014 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

