Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

