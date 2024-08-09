Blue Owl Capital Co. III Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:OBDE)

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OBDE traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $13.95. 97,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.