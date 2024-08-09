BMO Capital Markets Trims Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Target Price to C$111.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.00.

PBH traded down C$1.11 on Friday, hitting C$85.48. 32,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

