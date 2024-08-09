BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading 0.3% Higher

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.26 and last traded at C$10.23. 183,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 140,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.