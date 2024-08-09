Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

Booking stock traded up $47.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,442.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,845. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,840.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,684.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

