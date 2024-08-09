Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOT. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.36.

NYSE BOOT traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 919,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $137.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

