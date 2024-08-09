BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BorgWarner by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 216,373 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 919,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,363. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

