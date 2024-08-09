Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$255.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Cormark from C$300.00 to C$255.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$286.85.

Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$221.76. The company had a trading volume of 57,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,023. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$211.22 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$270.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

