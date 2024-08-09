Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Posts Earnings Results

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,143. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $915.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -216.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

In other Bridge Investment Group news, insider Dean Allara sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $47,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,579.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,511,984.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dean Allara sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $47,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,579.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,366 shares of company stock valued at $687,133. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

