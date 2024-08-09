Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Brightcove has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.09.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.
