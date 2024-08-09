Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $145,368.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

BR stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.94. The company had a trading volume of 142,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average of $201.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

