Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.350-8.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.35-$8.66 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $214.48. 415,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,552. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.41.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,230. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

