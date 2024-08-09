Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.35-$8.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.45. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.350-8.660 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.17.

BR stock opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

