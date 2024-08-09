Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

