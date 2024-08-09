Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $69.08

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.08.

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

