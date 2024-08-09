Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $3.93

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

