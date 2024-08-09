Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price at $5.90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.