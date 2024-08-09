Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Price Target at C$135.75

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIH. CIBC lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of TIH opened at C$123.87 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$135.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

In related news, Director Peter James Blake bought 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$122.53 per share, with a total value of C$36,758.01. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

